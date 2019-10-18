Hazardous waste collection event for Orange County residents

Orange County residents can get rid of some hazardous materials that might be sitting around their homes on Saturday.

The county is holding a hazardous waste collection at the Orange County Landfill on Porter Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People can bring by paint, pool chemicals, pesticides and herbicides, solvents, gasoline, household batteries, non-RCRA cleaners, acids, four-inch and eight-inch fluorescent lamps, antifreeze, fertilizer, camp propane cylinders, mercury elemental, aluminum paint, oil, and non-car batteries.

The landfill will not accept explosives, appliances, medical waste, yard waste tires, garbage, pesticide cylinders, unknown cylinders, unknown or unlabeled materials, asbestos, or business waste during this collection.

Participants must be a resident of Orange County.

For more information, call (540) 672-9315 or click on the link in the Related Links box.