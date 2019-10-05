Health festival focuses on medical access for minorities

Women from minority communities in Charlottesville and Albemarle County were invited to Covenant Church on Saturday for free health screenings during the Multicultural Health Celebration.

This is the first year the festival is focusing on medical access for minority communities. People were able to walk in and get free medical services including flu shots, mammograms, and hearing tests.

Pamela Sutton-Wallace, executive vice president of UVA Health System, was the keynote speaker for the celebration.

She hopes the celebration can remind women that they need to make their health a priority.

"It's really important for women to take care of themselves so we can do all the wonderful and spectacular things that we do as moms, as partners and as friends," said Sutton-Wallace. "We can't be great if we're not feeling well, doing well and taking care of who we are."

The event was put on with help from United Way and other organizations including Sin Barreras and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Organizers hope to host this event again next year.