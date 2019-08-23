Health officials issue warning about male supplement

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia officials have issued a warning about a supplement promoted as a male sexual enhancement after three people who took it required emergency care.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Thursday advised consumers against purchasing or using a product sold under the name V8.

The agency said three people in the Richmond area suffered from severe hypoglycemia after taking the supplement.

Symptoms of hypoglycemia include irritability, anxiety, shakiness, hunger, profuse sweating or a racing heartbeat.

Testing is ongoing but the initial lab analyses identified several compounds in the pills that could cause hypoglycemia.

 
