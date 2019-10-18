Healthy lifestyle walk-a-thon at Burnley-Moran Elementary

More than 350 Charlottesville elementary school kids walked it out at the Burnley-Moran School Walk-a-Thon fundraiser on Friday.

Many of the kids finished the two-miler as they raised funds for the schools' eighth annual Walk-a-Thon for Wellness.

The event raises funds for the school's parent-teacher organization to help out with school projects like books, teacher grants, after-school programs, snacks and classroom technology.

Another benefit is to promote a positive healthy lifestyle with exercise and nutritious food.

Physical Education teacher Earnest Chambers says this the best time to start teaching healthy activities.

"We need to teach our kids healthy habits so we do a great job here at Burnley-Moran with giving them opportunities to eat foods they may not eat, taste things that they may not at home, and give them something they get used to as they get older that's healthy for them," he said.

Fresh apples and bananas were passed out after the walk-a-thon. The school hopes the kids will use this to begin learning about healthy eating habits, which can last a lifetime.