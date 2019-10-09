Hearing coming up on proposed Albemarle County bridge project

Albemarle County residents can attend a meeting next week regarding a proposal to replace a bridge in the northwestern part of the county.

The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to hear from area residents about the Catterton Road bridge over Piney Creek.

The hearing will take place Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Broadus Wood Elementary School.

VDOT staff will be on hand to talk about the proposed project and answer questions. Attendees will be able to review plans for the project and get information about its timeline, costs and travel impacts.

VDOT proposes replacing the existing timber deck bridge with a concrete slab bridge that will be slightly wider. The new bridge would have an asphalt riding surface.

While the bridge work would be underway, Catterton Road will be closed and a detour will be posted. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.

Feedback can be submitted through Oct. 25. Written comments can also be mailed to Brian Arnold, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 or emailed to Brian.Arnold@vdot.virginia.gov.