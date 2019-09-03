Hearing finalizes issues for Confederate monuments trial

Attorneys in the Confederate monuments lawsuit were in Charlottesville Circuit Court for a hearing on Tuesday where the judge finalized two issues that will be taken up during the three-day trial next week.

The first issue is whether the plaintiffs will be awarded any damages from the city. The statues weren't removed or destroyed, so any damages awarded would be for covering the Confederate monuments with shrouds.

The second issue is attorneys fees. The plaintiffs are asking the court to award them $500,000.

The trial is set to begin Sept. 11.

Before the trial begins, the judge also must rule on whether the Confederate statues violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The city is arguing that the statues violate that clause because they are intimidating to African-Americans.