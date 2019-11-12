Hearing set for man accused of Fluvanna murder

A man accused of a Fluvanna County murder now knows when he will be in court.

Benjamin Camp

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Benjamin Camp, who is facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of Jason Farren in October.

Camp will be back in court on Jan. 21.

The crime occurred at a home on Axle Tree Road in the Lake Monticello community.

According to officials, Camp lived at the house and was acquainted with the victim.

A second suspect in the case, Joshua Bentham-Ball, is facing a burglary charge.