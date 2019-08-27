Heavy police presence on Seventh Street

Seventh Street by the intersection at Dice Street in Charlottesville was blocked off by the Virginia State Police on Tuesday evening as they searched through a family's home.

Neighbors say police were going through the home for about 40 minutes before leaving without making any arrests.

They also said the amount of force used scared them. One mother said her children were playing in the street when the police came rushing in.

The family who lives in the home that was searched was visibly upset and did not want to comment.

At this time, there is no word on what the troopers were searching for at the home.

The Charlottesville Police Department said it was not involved.