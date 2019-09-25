Heavy traffic expected for JoJo Siwa concert

Heavy traffic is expected for a concert at the John Paul Jones Arena this weekend.

JPJ says JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. the Tour will be in town Sunday night.

Area drivers are encouraged to avoid Emmet Street between University Avenue and Barracks Road between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The arena says reserved parking is still available for $15 at its West Lot and Parking Garage.

People can also pay $20 on the day of the concert, cash only. They will be able to park in the JPJ Arena West Lot beginning at 4 p.m. and the JPJ Arena South Lot beginning at 5 p.m.

Attendees who have tickets at Will Call will need their credit card used to make the purchase and a photo ID. They are also urged to arrive at least 90 minutes before the concert is set to begin.

JPJ's clear bag policy is in effect for this performance.

