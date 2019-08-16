Herring, DEQ sue to close alleged illegal landfill in Greene County

State officials are suing a landfill in Greene County, saying it has repeatedly violated state laws regarding waste management and water control.

According to a release, Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality filed the lawsuit in Greene County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit says Kenneth R. Collier, Sr. is operating an illegal and unpermitted landfill in Ruckersville, which has had significant violations of Virginia environmental laws.

"This landfill has continued to operate illegally for years while its owner has blatantly ignored multiple violation notices from DEQ," said Herring. "An illegal, do-it-yourself landfill like this can have serious negative environmental impacts on the surrounding land and water if it is not properly constructed, permitted and controlled."

The lawsuit claims the landfill's existence is unlawful without a permit, and that unpermitted and unlawful industrial activity has been taking place on the property.

It also says the operation of the illegal landfill has caused unlawful and unpermitted discharges of stormwater.

The release says the suit was filed after the matter of the landfill was referred to the Office of the Attorney General by DEQ Director David Paylor, whose staff provided information upon which the lawsuit is based.

This information includes site inspections and two Notices of Violation, which the release says Collier has ignored and continues to ignore.

The DEQ says Collier has been operating some form of landfill or waste dump site on his 42-acre property since 1976, and he has knowingly violated waste management laws for decades.

In the lawsuit, the DEQ reports it received a citizen complaint against Collier in August 2017 that claimed he had been allowing hundreds of dump trucks to deposit solid waste on the property for several years.

In October of that year, DEQ staff asked to inspect the site and were refused.

The DEQ then asked for and got an inspection warrant from the Greene County Circuit Court and was able to inspect the site.

That inspection found a fill area of about 1.38 acres that was between 12 and 20 feet deep, containing an array of waste materials including concrete blocks, structural wood, structural metal, conduit, flooring, stumps, brush, plumbing fixtures, metal sewer piping, insulation, fragmented glass, and broken concrete with rebar sticking out of it.

The inspectors also saw an employee actively leveling the waste pile with industrial equipment.

Following this inspection, the DEQ issued two Notices of Violation: One that informed Collier that he had violated the State Water Control Law and Regulations by performing industrial and land-disturbing activities on the site without a Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, and the other saying he had violated the Virginia Waste Management Act by disposing, treating, and storing nonhazardous solid waste on the site without a DEQ permit.

DEQ says Collier ignored both notices and continued to operate an illegal landfill.

The release says the DEQ has continued to get complaints about trucks bringing debris and trash to the site.

In July of this year, DEQ staff went to the property, and from an adjacent piece of land, they were able to see that he has continued to accept brush, discarded vehicles and other solid waste.

The staff members also saw disturbed soil, multiple bulldozers, and other evidence of continued excavation without the appropriate permits.

Paylor says Collier has continued to ignore the violation notices and has not applied for any of the permits he should have.

There are three counts in the lawsuit against Collier.

The first is that he is operating a site as a facility for the disposal of solid waste without a permit from DEQ, which is a violation of the Virginia Waste Management Act and the Virginia Waste Management Regulations.

Second, he is accused of operating a salvage yard and landfill without an individual or general VPDES permit for the discharge of stormwater from an industrial activity, which is a violation of the State Water Control Law and the Water Board's regulations.

Third, Collier is accused of failing to comply with the State Water Control Law and Water Board's regulations by disturbing land larger than one acre without obtaining coverage under the general VPDES Permit for Discharges of Stormwater from Construction.

The release also lists several encounters between Collier and the DEQ over the last two decades.

These include an incident in 1994 when the DEQ learned he had been disposing of land-clearing debris on the site with a permit. At that time, Collier submitted a plan to correct the issue, and the DEQ reports no further action was taken at that time.

In 1998, the DEQ found Collier had been disposing of woody waste, construction waste and demolition debris at the site. A Letter of Noncompliance was issued and Collier removed the waste, so no further action was taken.

In 1999, the DEQ says it found Collier was improperly disposing of woody debris, construction waste and demolition debris on his land, to which Collier submitted a plan to properly manage the waste. Collier then sent documents to the state agency proving he had properly disposed of the waste and the DEQ took no further action.

Then in 2006, an inspection found Collier was improperly disposing of auto parts and land-clearing debris. The agency took informal action and worked with Collier to bring him into compliance with state law.

Finally, in 2012, a complaint came in about Collier improperly receiving wood debris, demolition debris, waste appliances, waste tires, and auto parts and fluids. When the DEQ went to inspect the site, Collier was already working to clean it up and the state agency took no further action at that time.

The lawsuit asks the court to order the shut down of the landfill, the removal of all of the waste from the property for proper disposal, and for the maximum allowed civil penalties against Collier.

To read the full lawsuit, click on the link in the Related Documents box.