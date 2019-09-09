Herring visits Fluvanna seniors during Triad meeting

Attorney General Mark Herring stopped by the Fluvanna County Library on Monday to talk about the potential scams senior citizens could face and how they could avoid becoming a victim of them.

Herring said the Triad program is a collaborative program between a local sheriff's office and the Attorney General's Office to help seniors get the resources they need.

During his presentation, Herring talked about the potential scams seniors could face, including robocalls.

He said seniors citizens should always stay alert and never give away any of their personal information.

"One of the most important rules is if sounds too good to be true, it probably is," Herring said. "Second thing is people shouldn't give out their personal information, account information, Social Security number or things like that. They should not give it out over the phone or on the Internet."

Herring also said people should follow the 24-hour rule, which is if it's a legitimate operation, 24 hours will not make a difference.

He said this can give the community time to contact their local sheriff's office.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office also gave a presentation on its Project Lifesaver program, which helps track a senior citizen with a cognitive memory disorder if they go missing.

