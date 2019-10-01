Heyer Voices comes together for first time

Friday and Saturday was the first meeting of Heyer Voices, a collaborative program by the Heather Heyer foundation and the Sum.

The program's goal is to build leadership skills and support social justice activism among young people.

This semester fifteen local juniors and seniors in high school are involved. They will meet once a month through December at City Space.

This first session the students had discussions on race, ethnicity, did team building activities and started their projects that they will be working on throughout the semester. Executive Director of the Sum, Elliott Cisneros, said the most rewarding part of the program is watching the students learn more about themselves.

"You can enter this work thinking that you're doing something very altruistic or to change communities or change people,” said Cisneros, “but really what I find is most fulfilling is people really get to know who they are and what they love and how to go after it in a really effective and powerful way, so that's exciting to me."

Cisneros said he hopes the program will expand in numbers, age and geographically in the future.