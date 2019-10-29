Hidden in Plain Sight presentation reveals secret dangers in kids' rooms

The Culpeper Police Department came to Orange County High School to show parents where kids could be hiding dangerous items in their bedroom like drugs, alcohol, and vapes in their Hidden in Plain Sight presentation.

Master Police Officer, Michael Grant, with the Culpeper Police Department has been doing the presentation all over Virginia to warn parents of how their kids could be getting themselves into trouble without them even realizing.

"For instance, they can buy on the internet, as long as you have a credit card, don't have to have a special license or anything, Pringles cans the bottom of it comes out, Coke cans the top comes off, ice tea containers, the top comes off."

The most popular secret items are vaping devices. Like this USB port, that doubles as a vape or a watch that is a hidden vape.

"There's been 34 deaths in the country. 1,600 injuries,” said Grant. “And now the movement is to stop the vaping and correct it the best we can."

Grant said parents have to find a balance.

"I understand you want to give them the possibility of the freedom that they want, but also, you have to learn how to keep that little reign on there to make sure they're doing what they're supposed to be doing,” said Grant.

He said this is not meant to get your child in trouble. Instead, talk to them.

"It's to start a conversation with your child,” said Grant. “It's not to go home, tear the bedroom apart, and then call us."

Outside of the presentation were tables of community services that can help parents find the next step in helping their children if they do find something, such as, the Virginia Department of Health, Come As You Are substance abuse prevention, the Orange County Free Clinic, and Team Sharing. You can find links to those resources in the Related Links box.

The Culpeper Police Department has now taught the Hidden in Plain Sight presentation to four other police departments for them to spread awareness in their communities.