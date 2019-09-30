High school and middle school renovations complete in Greene County

A multi-million dollar renovation project for Greene County Public Schools was completed this September.

The idea for the renovations dates back to 2014. A group of community members asked the school to do an assessment on overcrowding in the cafeteria for the middle and high schools.

After years of research and studies, the school district started the $28 million project in May of 2018.

The project turned into a lot more than just remodeling and building new cafeterias.

"These spaces at both schools have been designed and built to be both flexible and timeless," said Bryan Hubert, Assistant Superintendent of Greene County Public Schools.

For the middle school, there was an entire redesign for the front of the building.

They also moved the front office, adding a media center and created additional science classrooms.

With regard to parents and community members, Hubert said, "they're proud of the spaces that we've really come together as a community to provide for our children and our staff."

Besides the cafeteria, the additions to the high school targeted a need for more flexible multi-purpose spaces.

Group study rooms, a media center, digital media lab and a recording studio are just some of the new spaces available to students.

"We really want to make the shift to the 21st-century learning experiences for students," added Hubert. "We want them to be as prepared and competitive as possible."