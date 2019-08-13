High school cancels football season due to lack of players

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 6:15 PM, Aug 13, 2019

BLAND, Va. (AP) -- A school district in southwest Virginia has canceled its football season because it doesn't have enough willing players.

Bay District Schools high school varsity football tickets have changed prices. (MGN Image)

The Roanoke Times reports that Bland County High School has canceled its varsity and junior varsity schedules for the upcoming school year.

Bland assistant principal and athletic director Tyler Eastep said officials made the decision when the team's membership dropped below 10. He said he is unsure if there will be a team for the 2020 season.

Two Virginia high schools canceled their football seasons later year due to lack of interest.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus