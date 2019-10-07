High school play addresses Confederate symbols

Students at Monticello High School are taking the stage next month to open up a dialogue about Confederate symbols in the community.

The play, called "Lost Cause," was written by Marya Brice, a junior at the school who was inspired to write it from an experience she had in the classroom.

"We wrote a play and an administrator had an issue with the subject matter, which was Confederate symbolism," Brice said. "I've always been a very vocal person, so I wanted to take this idea and make it bigger."

The idea was taken to the stage with help from a group of student actors, including Kyle Lee. Lee is a descendant of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate leader.

"When people find out I'm related to Robert E. Lee, they don't believe me," Lee said. "I don't tell most people because they start treating me differently and I don't like people treating me differently because of someone I'm related to."

The play helped Lee open up about his family history. He hopes the story can help the community have an open conversation about Confederate symbols.

"It's a hard topic to talk about, but it needs to be discussed so that way you can move on as a community," Lee said.

Brice also hopes the play can help people have an open and honest conversation about Confederate symbols so they can understand different views from the community.

"The only way to make positive change is to be honest," Brice said. "Even if your honesty is something we would consider ignorant, it's still important to learn from dialogue."

The play opens at Monticello High School on Nov. 7. Admission is free, but the drama department is accepting donations that will go toward scholarships.