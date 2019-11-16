High school students tour UVA School of Nursing

Dozens of high school students were able to get a glimpse into the life of a nursing student at UVA during a special tour at McLeod Hall on Saturday morning.

The groups were rotated to different stations to learn about the classrooms and lessons nursing students take during their time at the UVA School of Nursing.

One of these stations was a simulation lab, where the tour groups were able to see the high-tech mannequins nursing students use to practice treating patients.

Kiani Hudgens, president of a UVA student group called Diversity in Nursing for a Better Community, said the goal of the tour is to help students see what it's like to be a nursing student.

She also hopes the event can help diversify the nursing community in the future.

"Within nursing now in the health care system, nursing isn't as diverse," Hudgens said. "This combats that issue by allowing other minority students and underrepresented students to come to the nursing school and see what it's like and just give them a bigger picture and let them know that anyone can do this."

Hudgens said this is the third year they've hosted the tour.

During the first year of the tour, Hudgens said they had six people sign up. This year, she said they had 60 high school students sign up.

She said they're planning to put the tour on again next year.