High school teacher facing indecent liberties charge

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) -- Another Fairfax County teacher has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a student.

Fairfax County Police announced charges Thursday against 29-year-old Daniel Kim of Oakton. He was arrested Wednesday night at his home.

Police say they investigated after a student disclosed information about illegal sexual conduct with Kim that had occurred in the last two months.

Kim is listed as a math teacher at Fairfax High School. A spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools says he has been suspended.

Kim's arrest comes roughly one month after the arrest of 31-year-old Matthew Snell, who was a learning-disabilities teacher at Thoreau Middle School in Vienna.

Snell was arrested in El Paso, Texas, as he was trying to leave the country.

 
