Highland to hold ceremony honoring U.S. military personnel

A presidential home in Albemarle County will be celebrating veterans on Monday.

James Monroe's Highland will be hosting a Veterans Day ceremony on Veteran's Day.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Chaplain Joel Jenkins will be the featured speaker, and the University of Virginia ROTC Cadets and the Buford Middle School band will be part of the ceremony.

Programming will also include Colonel Monroe recounting his service during the American Revolution.

All active duty, former and retired U.S. military personnel will get free admission to Highland for the day.

"Highland is pleased to honor military personnel on Veterans Day," said Executive Director Sara Bon-Harper. "James Monroe's legacy of public service, which spanned 50 years, began in the military during the American Revolution."

The ceremony will be free and open to the public.