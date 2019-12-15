Highway to Rock program remembers Tess Majors

The Highway to Rock music program from Stacy's Music did a tribute to Tess Majors, who was fatally stabbed in a New York City park, on Sunday at the Southern Cafe and Music Hall.

The Lone Rangers band played a rendition of "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses, which is Tess' favorite song.

Shep Stacy, the owner of Stacy's Music, said Tess' impact can be felt throughout the community.

"She was a huge part of this program and she was a huge influence on a lot of people here in Charlottesville even for being so young," said Stacy. "She did amazing things."

Scotty Derrico, Majors' coach in the Highway to Rock program, said he will miss Tess' positivity.

"She was always so positive, always trying to get everyone around her to feel that way," said Derrico. "If somebody was having a bad day, she would go right up to them to try and make them feel better. That was really pleasant to be around. It was really inspiring, so that's what I will remember her most."