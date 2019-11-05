Jim Hingeley wins race for Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney

The race for Albemarle County's Commonwealth's Attorney ended with the challenger defeating the incumbent.

Jim Hingeley beat Robert Tracci, notching another win for the Democrats in a night that saw Democrats win big across the Commonwealth.

Hingeley arrived at Three Notch'd Brewing for his victory party and was greeted by a raucous crowd celebrating his win.

"You know I ran a very clear campaign, I want to take our criminal justice system in a different direction," said Hingeley, the Commonwealth's Attorney-elect. "This is an opportunity and what I really like about this election is that the voters had a clear choice."

Hingeley will take office in January.