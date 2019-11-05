Jim Hingeley wins race for Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney

Updated: Wed 12:31 AM, Nov 06, 2019

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for Albemarle County's Commonwealth's Attorney ended with the challenger defeating the incumbent.

Jim Hingeley beat Robert Tracci, notching another win for the Democrats in a night that saw Democrats win big across the Commonwealth.

Hingeley arrived at Three Notch'd Brewing for his victory party and was greeted by a raucous crowd celebrating his win.

"You know I ran a very clear campaign, I want to take our criminal justice system in a different direction," said Hingeley, the Commonwealth's Attorney-elect. "This is an opportunity and what I really like about this election is that the voters had a clear choice."

Hingeley will take office in January.

 
