Hiring event for local distribution center

A local distribution center is looking to more than 100 new workers and will be holding a hiring event on Tuesday.

The Walmart Distribution Center in Gordonsville will host the event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 10695 Freedom Trail.

The company says it is looking for more than 100 associated and order filers to support the distribution center.

It adds candidates who apply may be given an on-the-spot job offer.

The distribution center serves 188 stores throughout the region with wages starting at $17.75 an hour. For full-time associates, benefits will include medical, vision, dental, paid time off and access to college degrees for $1 a day.

Walmart says it is also looking for several truck drivers for the distribution center.

