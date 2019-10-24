Home in Albemarle County damaged by cooking fire

A home in Albemarle County was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to the home on Blithe Court around 1:40 a.m.

The occupant was able to get out of the home and called authorities to report a fire in the kitchen, and crews quickly arrived on scene.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the single-story home, but the fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

Officials say the estimated damage is $35,000.

The fire was deemed accidental due to unattended cooking.

The occupant of the home suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation, and he and his dog have been displaced. However, they have currently assistance.

Fire officials remind all residents to never leave cooking unattended and to not use water in an attempt to put out a grease fire.