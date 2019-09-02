Horse rescue operation wins ASPCA prize

When neglected and abused horses arrive at Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue, founder Maya Proulx, and volunteers nurse them back to health and then find many of them new homes.

The success at that mission has earned the nonprofit a $10,000 prize through the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal’s Help a Horse Home Challenge.

"One of the big challenges is space because horses, unlike dogs, can't live in your house," said Proulx, who relocated the nonprofit to a farm in Afton in 2017 and currently has 29 horses in the rescue operation.

Hope’s Legacy won the prize by adopting out 14 more horses than in the same time period in 2018.

Proulx says that success came through hard work and raising awareness.

"People see horses as a luxury animal, and they don't realize people neglect them and abuse them just as much as they do other animals," Proulx said.

The prize money will help the organization meet its $135,000 annual operating budget, and Proulx says Hope's Legacy is always looking for adoptive or foster homes for horses. But she says there are other ways to help as well.

“We also always need volunteers to come out and work with the horses. We also have volunteers that don't work directly with the horses but they help us with events, help us with fundraising,” she said.

