Hospital adds new physicians to Neurosciences Center

Due to growing demand, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital says it is adding to one of its care centers.

The hospital has brought in two new neurointerventional radiologists and two neurosurgeons at its Neurosciences Center.

Dr. Lee Jensen, who has nearly four decades of experience in diagnostic and interventional radiology, and Dr. Andrew DeNardo, who has been with two of the largest trauma and stroke centers in the country, are joining Dr. John Gaughen at the hospital.

Both Gaughen and DeNardo were trained by Jensen in the coil endovascular procedure that is used to treat brain aneurysms.

"We can provide patients with a very high level of care in a community hospital setting, which is where many people feel most comfortable," said Jensen. "Sentara Martha Jefferson offers a warm, quiet environment that is very conducive to healing."

In Neurosurgery Service, Dr. David F. Slottje and Dr. Osmond C. Wu are joining Dr. Jacob Young.

Slottje, who is fellowship-trained in neuro-critical care, brings some new procedures to the hospitals, including endoscopic resection and radiosurgery for pituitary tumors.

Wu, who is also fellowship-trained in minimally invasive and complex spine surgery, is bringing new procedures as well, including minimally invasive spine surgery, adult spinal deformity correction, and stereotactic spine surgery.

The hospital began its Neurosciences Center in 2013 with eight outpatient providers, and the addition of these four new people brings the total to 12.

The center treats patients from across the region, including stroke and other neurointerventional patients from Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.

It's service area expanded after a helipad outside the emergency department opened in 2016.