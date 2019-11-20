Hospital says one patient from weekend crash has been discharged

The University of Virginia Health System says one of the people hospitalized after the Sunday morning crash on Afton Mountain has been discharged.

The person was one of four admitted to the hospital after the crash involving a tractor trailer and a charter bus.

Two other patients are listed in good condition and a third remains in fair condition.

Of the 20 people sent to UVA for evaluation, 16 were discharged from the Emergency Department.

Other patients were sent to the facilities in the Shenandoah Valley.

The crash closed part of Interstate 64 for a few hours.