Hot 101.9 hosts Teachers Night Out

Teachers from all over Central Virginia were able to let lose Monday night at local radion station Hot 101.9’s first Teachers Night Out.

The party was at the DoubleTree hotel and there were games, dancing, food, drinks, and raffle prizes such as tickets to see Ariana Grande in concert, all to show our area's teachers some appreciation.

Lori Hall is a fourth-grade teacher at Carysbrook Elementary School in Fluvanna County. Jinny Haney is a kindergarten teacher at Stone-Robinson Elementary School in Albemarle County. They said this is their first time going to an event celebrating them.

"We came out and the food was great and the prizes are amazing and we got to dance so we had a great time,” said Hall.

"It feels really nice,” said Haney. “People tell you they appreciate you but it's nice when it's something like this because you really feel appreciated."

Hall and Haney came out together to have a good time with a group of friends who teach from Greene, Fluvanna, and Albemarle counties.

That is exactly what Hot 101.9 hosts Kevin Graham and PJ Styles wanted for the teachers. Graham and Styles said seeing them enjoy themselves is the best part of the night.

"Some of the games are the most fun part because we make them do some kind of silly stuff,” said Styles. “And the fact that they're willing to do it is what's really fun. They do it and they have a good time and everyone is laughing along with them."

"And sitting with your co-workers it's fun to go out after hours and just kind of hang out and have a nice night out with them,” said Graham, “and that's what we were helping to provide tonight, a night for you and your co-workers to go out and just really have a great time."

Graham and Styles said they wanted to show the appreciation these teachers deserve.

"When it's back to school season they're spending money out of their own pockets and they're giving love to the kids but what are they getting back in return?” said Graham. “So we wanted to throw an epic party for them tonight just to show the love."

"We've all had teachers, we've all been through the school system and they work so hard every day,” said Styles, “and I just think it's somewhat an under-appreciated job so we just wanted to give them a little pat on the back and show them a good time."

Earlier in the year they also hosted Nurses Night Out. They hope to host another fun Teachers Night out next year.