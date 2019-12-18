HealthWise: How to prevent 'Holiday Heart' heading into the new year

When you hear the term "holiday heart," feelings of love may come to mind, but in this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson HealthWise report, learn more about how this heart condition is more dangerous than its name indicates.

Holiday heart is a term used around this time of year to describe an irregular heart rhythm called Atrial Fibrillation, or A-Fib.

Joshua Fischer, the director of the Cardiac Cath Lab at Sentara Martha Jefferson, says they see an increase in A-Fib during the holidays for three main reasons.

"There seems to be an increase usually related to excessive alcohol intake and sometimes excessive salt intake in coordination with dehydration," said Fischer.

A few symptoms of holiday heart can be a faster heart rate, shortness of breath and generally just not feeling well.

Fischer says there are telltale signs, and that's when you'll know it's time get yourself checked out.

"Sometimes it's not easy to tell a standard hangover from holiday syndrome," he said. "Usually, what we'll see is people have a sensation of their heart racing or beating irregularly and that's usually persistent and doesn't go away after they get up and take some medicine for their headache and hydrate and they still feel their heart racing."

There tends to be an increase in Atrial Fibrillation during the holidays because people are often not following their typical, healthier diets and they'll stop working out as much while also drinking more alcohol than normal.

"We want you to enjoy the holidays and have a good time, but if you're going to drink alcohol, try and drink it in moderation," Fischer said.

He says to try to pay attention to hydration and try to drink some water and other non-alcoholic beverages in between your alcoholic ones.

Paying attention to what you eat and how much sodium is involved is key too.

Fischer also recommends trying to exercise as often as possible throughout the holidays.