Hudson addresses people's legislative concerns in town hall

Delegate elect for the 57th district, Sally Hudson, held a town hall Tuesday evening to answer people's questions ahead of the General Assembly session beginning in January.

About 30 people filled the Royalty Event Center to ask Hudson about her specific goals for the session.

Ending gerrymandering, fighting against Dillon's Rule so Charlottesville and Albemarle County can choose to remove Confederate statues, and health care was among the topics discussed.

However, the very first question asked was about potential gun laws.

"For me, my firearm is for my protection,” said one woman in the crowd, “and my son's protection being that I am a single mom with a young child in a neighborhood that is not the most unsafe but it's not the safest either."

Hudson responded that she should not worry about having her gun taken away.

"You can expect this to be a very nuanced debate,” said Hudson. “We're encouraging all of those voices to come forward and we're going to be trying to tailer the kinds of regulations to assure that we're really facing specific problems head-on."

Hudson said those specific problems are focused on mental health, such as background checks and mental health evaluations.

Hudson is planning to hold another Q&A meeting December 12 at Northside Library and December 19 there will be a Legislative Forum at the University of Virginia in the Rotunda.