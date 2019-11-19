Human Services Career Expo coming up at PVCC

More than 30 local employers will be participating in a Human Services Career Expo on Thursday.

Piedmont Virginia Community College will be hosting the expo at the Bolick Student Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendees will be able to learn about jobs, internships and more from employers in several fields.

There will be representatives from criminal justice, education, fitness and recreation, health care, hospitality, and mental health there to talk to attendees.

Companies that will have representatives on hand include the Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center, Augusta Health, Elk Hill Farm, Hospice of the Piedmont, Little Keswick School, Next Steps Behavioral Center, Shelter for Help in Emergency, STARS Adolescent Residential Program, the Transportation Security Administration, the University of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Forestry, and others.

The event is free and open to attend.