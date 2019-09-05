Humanitarian group sends teams to Bahamas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- Virginia-based humanitarian organization Operation Blessing has sent relief teams to the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.

Operation Blessing said in a statement that the first team flew out Wednesday from Mexico, including two water treatment experts and a medical doctor.

The team will focus on providing clean water, medicine, food and shelter. They will meet with emergency management officials and partners such as Water Mission, Wave 4 Water and Third Wave Volunteers.

A second Operation Blessing team is expected to arrive Thursday. The organization plans to distribute solar-powered lights as well as water tablets and filters. They'll also bring in a mobile water treatment system.

Operation Blessing is based in Virginia Beach.

 
