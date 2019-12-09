Hundreds get vaccinated for hepatitis A

Health officials have offered hepatitis A vaccinations in Virginia as cases of the virus afflict hundreds of people in the state.

The Virginia Department of Health said last week that an employee at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Bristol has been diagnosed with the virus.

News outlets report the Mount Rogers Health District administered vaccines Thursday and Friday. More than 1,000 people were reportedly vaccinated.

A second case was also recently reported at a nursing home in Bristol.

Virginia was named an outbreak state for hepatitis A in April. The health department says the Hepatitis A virus can cause fever, nausea, jaundice and other symptoms.