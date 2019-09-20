Hundreds in Charlottesville demand action on climate change

Local climate change activists took to the streets of Charlottesville on Friday to call for action.

Hundreds of University of Virginia students and other protestors marched from the Rotunda to the Downtown Mall, advocating for social justice and climate change awareness.

The march is in conjunction with other movements around the world to encourage the United Nations to tackle the problems of climate change at its emergency Climate Action Summit, which begins next week.

The rally attracted climate advocates of all ages, including a 13-year-old Charlottesville High School student.

Hanaisa Gonzalez says her generation is affected by what the older generation is doing now.

"There are younger kids and there are some people across the world who have never seen a blue sky and things like that. There's already a hole in the ozone layer, so there are just things that I worry about like my future. How it will affect my school and stuff like this," she said.

The Global Climate Strike Movement, the Virginia Student Environmental Coalition at UVA, and the Charlottesville Youth Climate Strike all worked together to organize the demonstration.