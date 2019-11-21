Hundreds of UVA physicians picked for Best Doctors listing

More than 200 physicians at the University of Virginia Health System have been honored by their peers.

According to a release, 233 physicians were named in the 2019-2020 Best Doctors in America List, and Best Doctors says about four percent of doctors in the country is named.

“The physicians included in the Best Doctors in American database provide the most advanced medical expertise and knowledge to patients with serious conditions, often saving lives in the process by finding the right diagnosis and right treatment,” reported Best Doctors, Inc.

In order to be picked for the list, the physicians must have been nominated by and then voted on by existing members of the Best Doctors in American List.

David S. Wilkes, MD, the dean of the UVA School of Medicine says this is the largest group of physicians from the hospital to be honored.

The physicians honored come from several specialties including pediatrics, nephrology, cardiovascular disease, radiology, pathology, hepatology, internal medicine, neurology, nuclear medicine, endocrinology, orthopedic surgery, family medicine, psychiatry, obstetrics and gynecology, dermatology, infectious disease, critical care medicine, and many others.

Best Doctors is a division of Teladoc Health and it was founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians.

It's a global benefits provider and medical information services company that works to connect people facing difficult medical treatment decisions with the doctors in more than 450 subspecialties of medicine who can help the patients review their diagnosis and treatment plans.