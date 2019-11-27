ICE working to determine if Haysom gets deported or stays in U.S.

Elizabeth Haysom may not be deported to Canada after having been released from a Virginia prison.

She and Jen Soering were granted parole earlier this week.

They had been serving time in prison for the gruesome 1985 murders of her parents.

Soering, who is a German national and son of a diplomat, will be deported and will not be allowed to return to the United States.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in a statement that it will question Haysom about her “alienage and removability.”

The question is whether the former University of Virginia student would be deported to Canada or allowed to stay in the U.S.

ICE would not provide a timeline for reaching a decision regarding her.

Governor Ralph Northam's office said both Soering and Haysom would be deported when word came out about their granted parole.