IMPACT reflects on affordable housing efforts in community

Twenty-five church congregations gathered at IMPACT’s 14th annual assembly at the Church of the Incarnation on Thursday night.

This year’s meeting focused on Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and University of Virginia’s efforts toward affordable housing.

Attendees then voted on a new focus for next year. Immigrant conditions, health care, and education were the top three concerns voted on, with immigrant conditions winning the top vote.

IMPACT stands for Interfaith Movement Promoting Action by Congregations Together. It pushes local officials to make policies that will help people in the community.

Outgoing co-president of IMPACT, Janie Pudhorodsky, said this past year, it has worked with Charlottesville City Council members, Albemarle County supervisors, and UVA President Jim Ryan on budgets and donations toward affordable housing.

"We act in the community to make sure that the leaders of the community are acting to do what is necessary,” said Pudhorodsky. “So like affordable housing, we are pressing to get streams of revenue annually for both the city and the county for affordable housing funds."

Now IMPACT will begin working on how it can advocate for better conditions for the 4,000 refugees and 10,000 undocumented immigrants in the area.

IMPACT members said they will continue to push for affordable housing.

In the spring, IMPACT will hold its annual Nehemiah Action meeting where members ask officials about solutions to problems in the community.