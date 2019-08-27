IVY MUC to resume full operations

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says a facility that was damaged by a fire last week will return to full operations on Wednesday.

The Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road will resume its normal operations this week.

A fire occurred in a tractor trailer that is used to transport trash overnight on Wednesday night, and the fire was discovered Thursday morning.

An inspection team was brought in to take a look at the refuse transfer building where the fire occurred.

RSWA says some repairs will need to be made due to minor damage caused by the fire, but the organization says they should not impact normal operation hours.

The Ivy MUC is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.