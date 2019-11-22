Imagine a Day Without Water Art Contest winners announced

The winners of the annual Imagine a Day Without Water Art Contest have been announced.

Charlottesville, the Albemarle County Service Authority and the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority have selected five winners out of more than 300 entries.

The Imagine a Day Without Water Campaign is a national initiative to educate and inspire communities about the value and importance of water and to encourage water conservation in everyday life.

"This art contest and campaign highlights the value of water," Said Jill Greiner, Charlottesville's Water Efficiency Program Coordinator. "Each year, students learn about saving water and are able to show this importance through their artwork. We love using this artwork throughout the year as we continue our water conservation messaging."

One winner was chosen from each of four grade divisions and a fan favorite was also selected.

Community members were able to view the top 40 entries and vote on the fan favorite online.

Each of the five winners will get a $200 gift card, a water conservation goodie bag, and have their artwork displayed around the city.

The winners are Lucy Sutton, Timothy Choo, Beatrice Mitchell, and Emily Zhu, and the fan favorite winner was Manan Jani.

On top of honoring the students, four teachers are also getting $200 gift cards to be used for classroom projects due to their efforts to promote student participation in the art contest.

Those teachers are Jaylen Crist and Betsy Agee at Crozet Elementary, Sarah Healy at Greer Elementary, and Lily Brookman at Jackson-Via Elementary.

All of the art winners and teachers will be honored at a ceremony on Dec. 2.

Another part of the conservation campaign aims to bring awareness and helpful information to people on how to only use the water they need.

The city and ACSA offer rebates for installing WaterSense labeled toilets and rain barrels, and they have water-saving devices available at events around the area.

Officials say even a small drip can waste 3,000 gallons of water in a year.

For more information on the Imagine a Day Without Water Campaign, click on the link in the Related Links box. To see the winning artwork, click on the link in the Related Documents box.