Immersive Art Space to open at Ix Art Park in January

The Ix Art Park is known for its outdoor art plaza and for hosting musical and cultural events all year.

In January, it will put a greater emphasis on the visual arts with an immersive art space called The Looking Glass that will invite visitors to do more than just look.

“There’s many ways that people can experience this museum,” said Susan Krischel, executive director of Ix Art Park. “They can choose to go through what is a 50-foot caterpillar that's built inside the space. They can choose to go around it and see the various art projects."

The Looking Glass is Krischel’s vision. Nine artists have contributed to the project that fills 3,000 square feet with an enchanted forest theme.

"We have a digital art section, which is an interactive digital medium,” Krischel said. “We have the caterpillar, which is about eight-feet tall and six-feet wide that people can walkthrough. We have a number of murals. We have a jungle area that you can sit inside and sort of contemplate what you're experiencing and what you're feeling. We have a gnome section where you can go into the house and be part of the gnome's life."

Jeff Dobrow does projection mapping and is creating an interactive projected mural in the Looking Glass that will respond to visitors' movements. He says the collaborative and experimental nature of this project attracted him.

"This was a next evolution, and I could really dig in and do some large scale, really cutting edge for this half of the country efforts in experiential, interactive art," he said.

Mixed media artist Sigrid Eilertson created a tree that visitors will be able to sit in. She says working together with other artists in this way is unusual.

"Being an artist is very solitary,” Eilertson said. “It's not like being a musician, where you are like working with other musicians and being on stage in front of an audience. You're pretty much in your studio working by yourself, so this has been a beautiful unique experience."

The Looking Glass name invokes Alice in Wonderland, but Krischel says the space does not have an Alice in Wonderland theme.

"We liked The Looking Glass because you're looking into another world and being part of another world in the same way that Alice went down the rabbit hole and became part of that other world," Krischel said.

She says interactive art installations like the famed Meow Wolf in Santa Fe are becoming increasingly popular. She says that popularity is driven by younger people who are used to interacting through technology.

"This gives the opportunity to make an interactive space that I think will appeal to young people but will also appeal to people of my age who can walk into a space and just kind of get lost in the imagination and wonder of what they're seeing," said Krischel.

The Looking Glass will open Jan. 18. Admission will be $15 for adults and $12 for children.