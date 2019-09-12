Inmate convicted of sending threatening letters to prosecutor

Red Onion State Prison
By  | 
Posted:

POUND, Va. (AP) -- An inmate in Virginia has been convicted of sending letters from prison to an official who prosecuted his criminal case, threatening to "put a bullet" in their head.

U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said Wednesday that a jury had found Red Onion State Prison inmate Randall J. Keystone guilty of sending threats to injure through the mail.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports that evidence presented at trial accused Keystone of sending the letters to the home and office of a former prosecutor who'd handled his 1998 attempted rape case.

Keystone reportedly suggested he'd shoot the official, who's now an assistant U.S. attorney in North Carolina.

Court records show Keystone was previously convicted of sending a letter to the victim in his 1998 case, but the letter was intercepted.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus