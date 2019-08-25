Internet threat towards PVCC ruled as unsubstantiated

Piedmont Virginia Community College said an anonymous internet post that threatened the campus is unsubstantiated.

According to a Facebook post on PVCC's page, officials said local, state and college law enforcement have been investigating the threat.

The college campus will be open for normal hours of operation Monday morning. There will be extra law enforcement officers patrolling the area in abundance of caution.

PVCC is encouraging the community to report suspicious activity by calling PVCC police at (434)-961-5319 or 911.