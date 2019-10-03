Investigating suspicious activity involving a vehicle around Madison

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of suspicious activity.

According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, it received a report on Thursday about suspicious activity involving a vehicle in and around the town of Madison.

The vehicle is vaguely described as a white Dodge 1500 van, which is also called painters style, that has Massachusetts tags with the last three digits being 420.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle is reportedly occupied by a man and a woman who are slowing down as they pass and watching people as they get into their cars.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (540) 948-5161.