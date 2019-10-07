Investigating two fatal weekend crashes in Culpeper County

Updated: Mon 6:01 PM, Oct 07, 2019

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating two fatal crashes that occurred over the weekend in Culpeper County.

Both crashes occurred early Saturday morning, just a couple of hours apart.

The first crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Batna Road just north of the intersection with Algonquin Trail.

Police say a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 Silverado heading north on Batna Road ran off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox, a culvert and a tree.

The driver, identified as 69-year-old William S. Hawkins of Culpeper, died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The second crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on James Monroe Highway just south of the intersection with James Madison Highway.

Police say a 2009 Mazda 3 was heading north in the southbound lanes of James Monroe Highway and hit a southbound 1999 Toyota Avalon head-on.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as 37-year-old Altangerel Jambal of Alexandria, died at the scene of the crash. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota is a 24-year-old man from Stanardsville. He suffered serious injuries and was flown to the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville.

Police say the Toyota's driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Both of these crashes are still under investigation.

 
