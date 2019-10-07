Investigating two fatal weekend crashes in Culpeper County

The Virginia State Police is investigating two fatal crashes that occurred over the weekend in Culpeper County.

Both crashes occurred early Saturday morning, just a couple of hours apart.

The first crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Batna Road just north of the intersection with Algonquin Trail.

Police say a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 Silverado heading north on Batna Road ran off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox, a culvert and a tree.

The driver, identified as 69-year-old William S. Hawkins of Culpeper, died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The second crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on James Monroe Highway just south of the intersection with James Madison Highway.

Police say a 2009 Mazda 3 was heading north in the southbound lanes of James Monroe Highway and hit a southbound 1999 Toyota Avalon head-on.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as 37-year-old Altangerel Jambal of Alexandria, died at the scene of the crash. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota is a 24-year-old man from Stanardsville. He suffered serious injuries and was flown to the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville.

Police say the Toyota's driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Both of these crashes are still under investigation.