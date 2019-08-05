Investigation continues into crash that killed two in D.C. park

An investigation is ongoing after two men were hit and killed by a vehicle in James Monroe Park on the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

According to the U.S. Park Police, the crash occurred on July 10 around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle entered the park and hit two people.

The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Thomas Dwight Spriggs and 63-year-old Jesus Antonio Llanes-Datil.

Officials report efforts were made to notify the next of kin of these two men, but neither one appeared to have a fixed address.

The investigation continues pending toxicology results.

At this time, there is no word on charges being filed in connection with this case.