Investigation into 2017 homicide, armed robbery continues

Thursday marks the second anniversary of a homicide that is being investigated by the Richmond FBI Office.

On Sept. 12, 2017, Danville Police Department officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Joy Food Store on Riverside Drive.

The officers found Tahir Mahmud dead and determined the store had been robbed.

Investigators spoke to potential witnesses and learned a man was seen running from the direction of the store around the time of the robbery and homicide.

The potential suspect was vaguely described as a slender black man wearing unique jeans.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Richmond Division's South Piedmont Violent Gang Task Force, which is asking for the public's assistance to identify the person(s) responsible.

There is an active award of $7,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of that person.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Richmond FBI Division at (804) 261-1044 or by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.