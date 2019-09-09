Investigation into suspicious device closes streets in Charlottesville

An active police investigation is underway in Charlottesville that has closed some streets around Locust Avenue.

Police say it started with a traffic stop at 9 a.m. Monday morning in the area of Locust Avenue at Sycamore Street.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found a suspicious device.

A K-9 officer was brought in and alerted officers to something unusual. Then Virginia State Police were called in to assist.

"We're close to identifying if there were any devices in the car that could be a harm to the community," said Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney.

Brackney said the streets were closed as a precaution, however, there is no immediate threat or danger to the public.