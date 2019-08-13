Investigation into vehicle break-in, larceny at dog park

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle break-in that occurred at a dog park on Sunday.

According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Pleasant Grove Eastern Trailhead Dog Park.

The sheriff's office says an unknown person smashed the window of a car parked at the dog park and stole a purse from inside.

The victim reported seeing a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows leaving the area at speed.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Deputy P.T. Wood at (434) 589-8211.