Investigation still active in murder of Barnard College student

On Dec. 11, 18-year-old Barnard College freshman Tessa Rane Majors was stabbed during a mugging in Manhattan's Morningside Park. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on charges, according to City Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson. Police believe two other teenagers were involved.

Investigators are not certain if the knives they recovered last Thursday were connected to the death of Majors. Both are being tested.

Last Friday, a hearing was held where a detective testified that the arrested teenager said his friend slashed Majors. Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted on Friday the NYPD is working closely with Columbia University during the investigation.

Harrison also stated one arrest was made and "this remains an active investigation."

Majors' family released a statement last Friday that Majors' relatives are devastated by what they called "the senseless loss of our beautiful and talented Tess."