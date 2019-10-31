Investigators thank community for Isabel Hicks' safe return home

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Thursday about the recovery of 14-year-old Isabel Hicks.

A tip came in from an anonymous caller Wednesday night saying they spotted Hicks and Bruce Lynch in Caroline County.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office pursued Lynch and Hicks, and Lynch was arrested.

Hicks and Lynch were not injured.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office did not say if Lynch was armed or if Hicks was abducted against her will.

Major Donnie Lowe and the Richmond Division of the FBI said they are grateful to the community for the number of tips that came in and being an extra set of eyes for them.

"We want to thank everyone for getting our message to the community and the community for being our extra set of eyes," said Lowe. "With the coverage and the outreach of everyone's efforts, we received right around 400 tips and we looked at every single one of them, we took every one of them seriously. We look at all of them and followed them through."

"It's not often enough that law enforcement gets to stand at a press conference and announce a successful recovery of a young person who has been missing for an extended period of time, yet here we are," said FBI Special Agent Neil Mathison.

The family of Isabel Hicks was not at the press conference but they did release a statement saying:

"We just want to say thank you to any and all law enforcement, anyone that prayed, came by, made dinner, donated money or even drove by looking for Isabel. She is at home, she's tired and overwhelmed by everything. We truly appreciate everything that has been done to reunite our family in the hardest time in our lives."

Lynch has been charged with felony abduction in Louisa County and could face additional charges.

Lynch is currently at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

He is set to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m.