Inviting home educators to special day at Highland

Home educators are invited to a special event coming up at James Monroe's Highland.

On Nov. 6, the historic home will be hosting Home Educator Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees will get to participate in several enhanced offerings, including War of 1812 militia demonstrations, historic land surveying, wool spinning, historic cooking and textile production, cross stitch samplers, historic games and crafts, and more.

“Home Educator Day at Highland is a great way to experience a wide array of interactive activities and historical demonstrations that appeal to all ages,” said Education Programs Manager Nancy Stetz. “We are excited to expand our offerings this year with a historical surveying activity and an outreach program from the Frontier Culture Museum.”

It costs $5 for participants and adult chaperones, while children under six and Monroe's Farm Friends get in for free.

Online registration is suggested and closes on Nov. 5. For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.